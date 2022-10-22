Strong, healthy bones allow you to run at peak efficiency. Blue fish cannot be missing on the table and not even a good weight session

Among the mental images of the runner in the race, certainly there is that of his strong, snappy muscles pushing on the asphalt. However, it is good to remember that all our baggage of white and red fibers would fall like an empty sack if there were not to support it. healthy and strong bones.

healthy bones for the runner — We must therefore also think about the skeletal system, usually not much at the center of the attention of runners. Bones need soccer e vitamin D to be healthy. Let’s see where we can find them.

the sun vitamin — Vitamin D is mostly produced by our body, through the absorption of the sun’s rays, e promotes the deposition of calcium and phosphorus in the bones. Spending time outdoors is the best way to stimulate its production. And this shouldn’t be a problem for a runner.

fishing for football — As for football, however, nutrition comes into play. Among the many foods that contain it, in addition to the classic dairy products, legumes and dried fruit, there is also the blue fishin particular mackerel and sardines. These fish, very easy to find in supermarkets, in oil or natural, are a real panacea for the runner. Not only do they contain oodles of proteins e Omega3 (ideal for strength and recovery), but are extremely high in calcium. 50 g of sardines contain up to 200 mg of calcium, or a quarter of the daily requirement. This is possible thanks to them spineas easy to eat as they are rich in calcium.

bones and vegetarian diets — And for those who don’t eat fish? There is some more risk. For example, recent research from the English University of Leeds, conducted on over 26,000 women, found a 33% higher hip fracture risk in vegetarian women.

in the gym to gain experience — However, research from the University of Vienna, published in August, suggests valid ones alternative. The Austrian researchers compared and analyzed the bones of men and women, vegans and omnivores. Indeed, the bones of the two types showed differences according to the diet followed, especially in the trabecular and cortical structure. However, it was noted that vegans who regularly practiced strength and endurance training (lifting weights, squats or push-ups), they had a bone structure more similar to that of omnivores. Weights and strength therefore also strengthen the bones of vegan runners.