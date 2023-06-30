Sacchi recounts when Berlusconi said: «Whoever follows Arrigo will stay next year; whoever does not follow him will go away”

At the opening event of the transfer market, he talked about the beginnings of Milan who were struggling and the intervention of the president that changed everything

The new season of the transfer market officially opened today with the inaugural event which was hosted in Rimini, by the Grand Hotel where the talk show “Colpi da Maestro” was staged.

The event was opened by the memory of Silvio Berlusconi, with the CEO from Monza, Adriano Galliani, who remembered his deceased friend:

«It’s not easy for me to talk about Berlusconi – he began, moved – because he’s someone I’ve worked with for 43 years. When I met him I was already a manager of Monza and the only condition I set in order to work for him was to continue following Monza, at home or away. I took care of the purchase of his goals and the adventure began on 1 December 1985 and ended a few months later with the purchase of Milan, an era that lasted 31 years in which we won everything thanks also to the presence of Arrigo Sacchi (at his side) and to the game of that fantastic team that made Berlusconi’s mission come true, that is to win successes and trophies by expressing beautiful football. Without his vision, without his utopia it would have been impossible to win all that we have won. And then Monza, bought to get to Serie A for the first time in its history: Berlusconi saw last year’s promotion and this season’s salvation. The day before his death, June 11, I was in Istanbul and at 5 pm he called me to talk about football. The happiness that sport gives you is nothing else. I saw his happiest eyes in 43 years together in 1989 after the 4-0 win against Steaua Bucharest »