No condom. Little or no medical checkups. Smoking, alcohol, drugs, overweight, obesity, sexually transmitted infections, neglected genital pathologies. They are all conditions that can harm sexual and reproductive health from a very young age. It would be enough to change the lifestyle and carry out regular preventive visits to maintain a healthy sex life and good fertility, but there is a lack of awareness. There is little information on these issues and there are no prevention strategies aimed at intercepting young people before very frequent problems occur, such as infertility, sexual disorders and sexually transmitted diseaseswhich often irreversibly affect the general health of the individual comments Alberto Ferlinandrologist and professor of Endocrinology at the University of Padua, who carried out research on the sexuality of young people between 18 and 30 years old through a questionnaire, disclosed from March to November 2022 via social channels and by email to students of the Paduan university.

800.861061 the toll-free number of the Higher Institute of Health to receive information and advice onHIV, AIDS and all other sexually transmitted diseases. A free service, which guarantees the anonymity of the user, active from Monday to Friday from 13 to 18. Through the Skype contact Uniticontrolaids it is possible to call outside the national borders. in addition, an expert in legal matters is present from Monday to Thursday from 2 to 6 pm. For deaf people, the email [email protected] is available.