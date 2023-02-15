the mexican singer Luis Miguel delivered good news to his followers, and that is that through his Instagram account announced his tour for this year, in which he returns to the stage after four years when he toured several countries in Latin America and Spain.

“Luis Miguel Tour 2023”was the publication accompanied by an image that the Mexican artist posted on Instagram without giving more details about what this tour would be like.

His followers are waiting for more news to be released in the coming days, such as dates and places; putting an end to a four-year hiatus in which the ‘Sol de México’ appeared in Mexico, the United States, Spain, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina and Chile.

Luis Miguel is one of the most successful Spanish-speaking artists, in 2019 a series was launched on Netflix that tells details of his life played by actor Diego Boneta.

Will you come to Colombia?

Colombia is one of the countries where the hits of the Mexican artist have sounded great, so it is expected that the country will be part of this tour.