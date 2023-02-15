Home News Will Luis Miguel come to Colombia?
News

Will Luis Miguel come to Colombia?

by admin
Will Luis Miguel come to Colombia?

the mexican singer Luis Miguel delivered good news to his followers, and that is that through his Instagram account announced his tour for this year, in which he returns to the stage after four years when he toured several countries in Latin America and Spain.

“Luis Miguel Tour 2023”was the publication accompanied by an image that the Mexican artist posted on Instagram without giving more details about what this tour would be like.

His followers are waiting for more news to be released in the coming days, such as dates and places; putting an end to a four-year hiatus in which the ‘Sol de México’ appeared in Mexico, the United States, Spain, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina and Chile.

Luis Miguel is one of the most successful Spanish-speaking artists, in 2019 a series was launched on Netflix that tells details of his life played by actor Diego Boneta.

Will you come to Colombia?

Colombia is one of the countries where the hits of the Mexican artist have sounded great, so it is expected that the country will be part of this tour.

See also  Compulsory vaccine, sanctions and super green pass: the news and the times

You may also like

Jhon Flórez, candidate for Governor of Cesar, died

Do you need help to lose weight? Turmeric...

Guarantees, the minimum to vote in October

Fecode supports a reform that does not affect...

[Steady growth and strong confidence in development]The rural...

in the same cost

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

The 52 yuan red envelope girlfriend thought it...

Edict Luz Damary Valencia Mosquera

Minors who risked their lives by running into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy