Home Sports Fila sponsor of Alessandra Chillemi until 2024 – Sport Marketing News
Sports

Fila sponsor of Alessandra Chillemi until 2024 – Sport Marketing News

by admin
Fila sponsor of Alessandra Chillemi until 2024 – Sport Marketing News

Fila announces that it has reached a sponsorship agreement with Alessandra Chillemi until 2024. The sports brand has chosen the 23-year-old from Messina who recently won the Italian breaking Championship at the Absolute Championships in Riccione 2023, and is an Italian icon of urban and streetwear style. Thanks to her the break dance challenges, born in the Bronx in 1970, have also arrived in Italy inspiring professional athletes and acrobatic performers.

Alessandra Chillemi commented: “I am proud to join the Fila family and be the first break dancer of the group. I love the brand for its history and its innovation in sport, supporting athletes of different disciplines”.

Luca Bertolino, FILA Head of Global Strategic Marketing, adds: “This collaboration with Alessandra represents our desire to believe and invest in athletes who shine for sporting merits and lifestyle potential. Accompanying her towards a historic milestone such as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is an honor for us. I’m sure it will be a fruitful journey for both of us.”

See also  European gymnastics in Monaco: Italy gold in the women's team competition

You may also like

Grand Tour of Italy by bike in preview,...

Final8 2023 | Carpegna Ham Pesaro-Openjobmetis Varese

Spezia, Gotti risks exemption: possible substitutes

The Warriors believe that the Blazers are repeat...

Ticket price too expensive, the banner of Bayern...

NBA, the most unlikely All-Stars of all time...

Champions League, Pioli: “It was a difficult game,...

Part-timer Matija Pecotic needs ‘another day off’ from...

the W14 of Hamilton and Russell to challenge...

Texas and Oklahoma’s early exit from Big 12:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy