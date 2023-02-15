Fila announces that it has reached a sponsorship agreement with Alessandra Chillemi until 2024. The sports brand has chosen the 23-year-old from Messina who recently won the Italian breaking Championship at the Absolute Championships in Riccione 2023, and is an Italian icon of urban and streetwear style. Thanks to her the break dance challenges, born in the Bronx in 1970, have also arrived in Italy inspiring professional athletes and acrobatic performers.

Alessandra Chillemi commented: “I am proud to join the Fila family and be the first break dancer of the group. I love the brand for its history and its innovation in sport, supporting athletes of different disciplines”.

Luca Bertolino, FILA Head of Global Strategic Marketing, adds: “This collaboration with Alessandra represents our desire to believe and invest in athletes who shine for sporting merits and lifestyle potential. Accompanying her towards a historic milestone such as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is an honor for us. I’m sure it will be a fruitful journey for both of us.”