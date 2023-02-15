Some activists climbed over the protective windows and threatened to jump

A group of around 25 Kurdish supporters of Abdullah Ocalan stormed the plenary hall of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Kurdish activists interrupted the meeting chanting to demand the release of Ocalan, founder of the PKK, detained since 1998 in the maximum security prison on the Turkish island of Imrali where he is serving a life sentence. Security members approached to break up the protest, but some activists climbed over the protective windows threatening to throw themselves on the seats of the MEPs. The vice president on duty, Pina Picierno, was forced to suspend the session