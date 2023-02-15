Home World Kurdish activists interrupt the plenary session of the European Parliament to demand the release of Ocalan – Corriere TV
World

Kurdish activists interrupt the plenary session of the European Parliament to demand the release of Ocalan – Corriere TV

by admin
Kurdish activists interrupt the plenary session of the European Parliament to demand the release of Ocalan – Corriere TV

Some activists climbed over the protective windows and threatened to jump

A group of around 25 Kurdish supporters of Abdullah Ocalan stormed the plenary hall of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Kurdish activists interrupted the meeting chanting to demand the release of Ocalan, founder of the PKK, detained since 1998 in the maximum security prison on the Turkish island of Imrali where he is serving a life sentence. Security members approached to break up the protest, but some activists climbed over the protective windows threatening to throw themselves on the seats of the MEPs. The vice president on duty, Pina Picierno, was forced to suspend the session

Feb 15, 2023 – Updated Feb 15, 2023, 1:17pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Takuma Melber, "Abe's killer risks the death penalty, the Japanese would support this sentence"

You may also like

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Russian oil exports increased...

TIM approves the new business plan in the...

In Germany, all domestic flights of the airline...

Bolsonaro: “I will return to Brazil in March,...

The captain of the football team rescued from...

We premiere “Luna Verde”, the first single by...

Lufthansa: serious computer system failure, flight delays and...

Scottish leader Sturgeon unexpectedly resigns

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria, over 41 thousand...

Stefan Bajčetić’s accent | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy