The Salone del Mobile in Milan returns to its traditional location in April, after three years of postponements and shifts of dates due to the pandemic. But traditionally, the 2023 edition of the largest international design event will probably only have the dates. In fact, today the many innovations were announced – in terms of format and content – ​​that the Salone will present to the public from 18 to 23 April, at Fiera Milano in Rho, starting with Euroluce, the biennial exhibition dedicated to the world of lighting that this year will be the protagonist of the schedule.

The pandemic has changed everything, explains Maria Porro, president of the Salone: ​​«The exhibition model needs to evolve, in light of the changes and new needs that have emerged in recent years. We have started a reflection starting from Euroluce, also building on what we have in the last two years».

New single floor layout

The visitor at the center. It seems trivial but this perspective has led to a radical change in the layout of the Salone del Mobile – and in particular of the Euroluce Biennale – developed after carrying out a survey among 2300 visitors and exhibitors, listening to their needs, explains the president of the Salone del Mobile, Maria Porro: «Visitors have less and less time and need a more structured and personalized visit itinerary, which allows them to see the greatest number of companies».

Hence the decision to contain the entire exhibition area on a single floor, developing digitized orientation paths and, above all, also innovating the logic of the location of the companies. «No longer a division only by styles, as happened in the past, but above all by reference target – adds Porro -. Because our sector has changed and so has the offer of companies. There is no longer a clear division between styles, there are no more labels».

It will also be the year of the return of Asian visitors and there is great expectation in this sense on the part of the exhibiting companies: 1,962 brands (including 550 designers from the Dalone Satellite) who will present their new products on over 17,300 m2 of space.

The new format of Euroluce

However, the design of the new Euroluce exhibition format, entrusted to the Lombardini 22 studio, will not be the only novelty: a strong breaking element lies in the fact that the event will take place on one level only and no longer on two as in the past, thanks to an optimization of the overall spaces which partly responds to the absence of some classic furniture exhibitors (the sector most affected by the economic effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine), partly to the need for better usability of the spaces.

The new layout of Euroluce will replace the traditional system made of corridors perpendicular to each other with a circular path, which allows for a more organic visit. Euroluce will also host a schedule of events and exhibitions, curated by Beppe Finessi, which aims not only to enrich the cultural offer of the fair (because «the Salone is first of all a business event, but it is also something else», recalls Porro ), but also the possibility of attracting a greater number of visitors and exhibitors linked to the world of architectural lighting, as well as those of the decorative world, in which Euroluce is traditionally the leading event.