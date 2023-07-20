Home » Safe tanning, do sunscreens risk interfering with vitamin D? – breaking latest news
In summer it is essential to protect the skin from the sun with a high protection factor ensured by the appropriate sunscreens. Sunlight on the skin, however, causes our body to produce the important vitamin D, which many people lack

The answer NO. The synthesis of the active form of vitamin D is stimulated by the UV fraction of solar radiation but:

1. the amount of UV needed to transform Vitamin D into its active form is very low and it filters sufficiently even with high protection creams;

2. It has been calculated that the quantity of sunscreen that we can apply is much lower (about 25%-40%) than that necessary to give the protective factor indicated on the package. For example, for a cream with a protective factor of 50 we are able to apply a quantity sufficient to give a protective factor of 15-20;

3. in any case, the damages deriving from uncontrolled exposure to the sun (skin tumors such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma) are much worse than a reduction in vitamin D synthesis.

The advice is therefore to use sunscreens with a high protection factor throughout the summer.

July 20, 2023 (change July 20, 2023 | 1:12 pm)

