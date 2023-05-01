Salmon au gratin with pea and mangetout salad | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients:

First prepare the raw vegetable salad. Peel or defrost the peas (if you use frozen peas, you need 100 g for 4 people). Clean sugar snap peas and cut into fine strips. Clean the radishes and cut them into thin slices. Put the prepared ingredients in a bowl. Wash and dry the orange and grate half of the peel. Peel the zest from the other half or cut the peel into fine strips. Squeeze the juice. Grate the zest from the lemon and squeeze out the juice.

Mix a few tablespoons of orange juice with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. Add some lemon and orange zest, maple syrup, salt and pepper. Add olive oil and mix to form a vinaigrette. If you like, you can increase the proportion of ingredients to taste. Add the vinaigrette to the salad and mix well. Roughly chop the mint leaves and dill and cut off the sprouts. Scatter the mint, dill, sprouts and orange zest over the salad and fold in.

Preheat oven to 140 degrees. Brush 1 piece of parchment paper with a little olive oil. Wash and dry the salmon and cut into thin slices. Layer the slices in portions on the baking paper to form round mounds. Sprinkle with pepper and flaky sea salt and drizzle with a little lemon juice and olive oil. Leave for 10-15 minutes. Then put in the oven for 2 minutes. Only the outer layer should be cooked, the inner ones still raw.

serving:

Place the lettuce in a nest shape on deep plates. Remove the piles of salmon from the baking sheet and place in the middle of the nests. Serve and enjoy immediately.

