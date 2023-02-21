news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 21 – A batch of organic Pesto with Genoese basil Dop without garlic, marketed under the Esselunga brand, has been withdrawn from the market due to suspected presence of salmonella. This was announced by the Ministry of Health on its website, specifying that the lot concerned (produced on 02/01/2023, expiry 02/22/2023, 140 gram pack) was withdrawn from all points of sale and is no longer present on the shelves. Consumers, according to the notice from the ministry, are requested not to consume the product and to bring it back to the point of sale. The pesto is produced by Esselunga spa in its factory in Limito di Pioltello (Milan). (HANDLE).

