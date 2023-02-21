ROME – With 911,064 registrations in January, Europe recorded an increase of 10.7%, compared to 822,423 registrations in January 2022. But our market still remains in last place in the ranking of ECV cars (pure electric and plug-in hybrids). in). In fact, with a share of 7.3%, Italy is largely overtaken by France (22.3%), the United Kingdom (20%), Germany (15%) and is still far behind Spain (11.2%).

So the problem is there. Certificate. And therefore Unrae, the association that represents foreign car manufacturers operating on the Italian market, loudly announces it through its president, Michele Crisci. “The ecological transition is an ongoing process that must be governed and which it is wrong to escape from. We must welcome these technologies and innovation, reassuring consumers about prices: electric cars will not be only for the rich, because the gradual increase in production volumes will help to bring down costs and related prices, and the role of incentives is to shorten times”.

For Crisci there is only one path, the one dictated by the institutions. “In this process, companies, as buyers sensitive to sustainability, will have to enjoy preferential taxation as in the rest of Europe and infrastructures, especially on motorways, will play a fundamental role. In the coming months and years, the energy transition will have to be accompanied by a government, economic and political agenda, capable of effectively supporting development, also from a social and employment point of view”.