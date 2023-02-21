Rule of Law Daily omni-media reporter Pan Congwu correspondent Zhang Jia Zhang Pengchong

Checking equipment, entering the post, mock inspection… At 9 am on February 20th, one hour before the normal switch, He Rui, the deputy captain of the first duty team of the Alashankou Entry-Exit Border Inspection Station of Xinjiang General Station of Entry-Exit Frontier Inspection, boarded the verification platform of the travel inspection channel , doing the final preparations before returning to duty. On the same day, the three road ports of Alashankou, Baktu, and Turgat resumed travel inspection services. So far, after the implementation of the “Class B and B Control” policy, seven highway ports in Xinjiang have resumed passenger clearance.

“We actively adapt to the needs of the situation and tasks, dynamically adjust the service mode, and provide high-quality services for port customs clearance.” Li Chenglong, head of the border inspection department of the Xinjiang General Station of Entry-Exit Frontier Inspection, said that the station is responsible for the entry-exit border inspection tasks of 16 ports in Xinjiang. . After the adjustment of the domestic epidemic prevention policy, the ports that had been suspended for three years have reopened one after another. Currently, 13 ports are closed. According to the relevant deployment requirements of the National Immigration Administration, the terminal has successively studied and formulated a series of measures such as the “Seven Facilitation Measures for Frontier Inspection Organs to Optimize the Port Business Environment and Promote Cross-border Trade” to ensure high-quality port customs clearance and serve economic and social development.

“Under the premise of ensuring the security and stability of the country, all levels have launched a series of ‘delegation, regulation and service’ measures according to local conditions.” Li Chenglong said. At the airport port, Urumqi and Kashgar entry-exit border inspection stations implement forecast and pre-inspection to minimize customs clearance time. At railway ports, Khorgos and Alashankou entry-exit border inspection stations have implemented “365×24″ all-weather, zero delay, and zero waiting” customs clearance measures to ensure the smooth passage of China-Europe (Central Asia) trains. At road ports, all The unit optimizes the customs clearance process, implements multi-modal customs clearance measures, and makes use of the role of “green channels” and other special channels to ensure that “check in as soon as you arrive” and make every effort to ensure the smooth flow of ports.

The terminus is also based on the characteristics of the core location of the Silk Road Economic Belt, and always adheres to the concept of humanized development. It is located at the six ports of Urumqi, Horgos, Alashankou, Khunqirab, Irkeshtan, and Karasu. A special channel for the “Belt and Road” initiative is set up at the inspection and duty site to facilitate customs clearance for enterprises, personnel and transportation vehicles implementing the “Belt and Road” project. Set up “fast lanes” at the border inspection duty sites at each port to provide fast customs clearance convenience for vehicles transporting energy vehicles and people’s livelihood materials. The Turgat and Karasu entry-exit border checkpoints stationed in the direction of the plateau have also set up “emergency passages” at the ports to ensure that passengers suffering from altitude sickness and sudden illness can be rescued.

After the resumption of the travel inspection business, the terminus will consolidate and implement the measures that Chinese citizens queue up for entry and exit customs clearance for no more than 30 minutes, improve the pre-inspection and forecasting mechanism for entry-exit personnel, continuously optimize the passenger clearance experience, strictly manage the approval authority of priority clearance items for vehicles, and establish port clearance The information disclosure system actively accepts the supervision of cross-border transport companies, drivers and passengers, and all sectors of society to enhance the credibility of law enforcement. The 12367 service platform has been opened to provide relevant consulting services for the vast number of entry-exit passengers and foreign-related enterprises 24 hours a day. The entry-exit border inspection stations in Xinjiang also took the initiative to strengthen communication with overseas border inspection departments, grasp passenger flow information in a timely manner, adjust police force according to the actual situation, and continuously improve the customs clearance experience of entry-exit passengers.