«Sanctions against Iran for 50 years»- breaking latest news

• Russian raids and Ukrainian diversions: tactics for the offensive.

• Prigozhin: «Let’s leave Bakhmut, now the offensive towards the west».

• Lukashenko: «From Moscow nuclear weapons to whoever joins the Russia-Belarus union».

11.34 pm – Zelensky’s bill: “Sanctions against Iran for 50 years”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced a bill that would impose 50-year sanctions on Russia’s ally Iran, Zelensky’s cabinet chief Andriy Yermak said in response to what Kiev says are the supplies of arms of Tehran in Moscow. Kiev and its allies say Iran has supplied Russia with weapons, including hundreds of drones, since Moscow invaded Ukraine last year. Tehran rejects the allegations. If approved by the Ukrainian parliament, the bill would block the transit of Iranian goods through Ukraine and the use of its airspace, as well as impose trade, financial and technological sanctions against Iran and its citizens.

19:49 – The balance: 54 drone attacks against Kiev during the night

During tonight’s attack, «the most powerful blow was directed against the Kiev region: 36 drones were shot down in the city and the region. This is how Russia celebrates the day of our ancient Kiev… Throughout its history, Kiev has witnessed various atrocities by the invaders. She outlived them all, she will outlive them all. None of them will be here!” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening speech.