The third evening followed by 9,240,000 spectators with a 57.6% share

There were 9,240,000 viewers, equal to a 57.6% share, on average yesterday on Rai1 the third evening of the Sanremo festival (from 9.25pm ​​to 1.59am).

The average share obtained yesterday evening by the Amadeus Festival, equal to 57.6%, is the highest for a third evening of the Sanremo festival since 1995, when the edition conducted by Pippo Baudo with Claudia Koll and Anna Falchi obtained in third evening 60.52%.

In absolute values, ratings are in line with the third evening of the festival in 2022, which was followed on average by 9 million 369 thousand viewers. A year ago the average share was more than three points lower (54.6%). The first part of the third evening of Sanremo (from 21.25 to 23.31) recorded 13 million 341 thousand spectators equal to 57.2%; the second (from 11.40 pm to 1.59 am) 5 million 584 thousand with 58.4%.

Last year the first part of the third evening of the festival had scored 12 million 849 thousand spectators with 53.2%,

the second 5 million 455 thousand with 56.8%.