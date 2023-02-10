The fourth day of the Sanremo Festival starts, it’s up to the highly anticipated duets. Alongside Amadeus and Gianni Morandi, there is Clare Francini. There were 9 million 240 thousand viewers in front of the screen, equal to a 57.6% share: for the third time the best figure since 1995. The general classification still sees Marco Mengoni in the lead.
Gianluca Grignani "out of tune, falls and gets up… it's not interesting for him to sing well, but to sing": vote 6 1/2. "Sangiovanni is Morandi today, Morandi is Sangiovanni in fifty years.
Mazza: “A consortium? Rai organizes an event with Fimi in Milan”
“The hypothesis of Sanremo without Rai paradoxically also opens up to other perspectives. As we have seen in recent years, what matters at the Festival are the contents, i.e. current music and the stars in the charts. Rai and the record industry could at that point take an event like the festival to another city”. This is the point of view of Enzo Mazza, CEO of Fimi, the Federation of the music industry, who thus comments on the hypothesis that a alternative consortium in Viale Mazzini can get their hands on the organization of the festival.
“As happens with Eurovision, it’s not the city where the event takes place that counts”, underlines Mazza. “Rai and the most important recording industry – he concludes – at that point choose Milan for a great television show”.
Salvini: “I count on there being a moment of remembrance in Sanremo”
“I hope that since it is an important day for millions of Italians, the Italian song festival will dedicate a few seconds to this tragic page in Italian history. I count on the memory being there”. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini on the sidelines of the commemoration in Milan for the Martyrs of the Foibe on the occasion of Remembrance Day. “The important thing – he underlined – is that we remember these hundreds of thousands of Italians massacred, murdered and forced to flee just because they were Italians and not Communists”.
The third evening followed by 9,240,000 spectators with a 57.6% share
There were 9,240,000 viewers, equal to a 57.6% share, on average yesterday on Rai1 the third evening of the Sanremo festival (from 9.25pm to 1.59am).
The average share obtained yesterday evening by the Amadeus Festival, equal to 57.6%, is the highest for a third evening of the Sanremo festival since 1995, when the edition conducted by Pippo Baudo with Claudia Koll and Anna Falchi obtained in third evening 60.52%.
In absolute values, ratings are in line with the third evening of the festival in 2022, which was followed on average by 9 million 369 thousand viewers. A year ago the average share was more than three points lower (54.6%). The first part of the third evening of Sanremo (from 21.25 to 23.31) recorded 13 million 341 thousand spectators equal to 57.2%; the second (from 11.40 pm to 1.59 am) 5 million 584 thousand with 58.4%.
Last year the first part of the third evening of the festival had scored 12 million 849 thousand spectators with 53.2%,
the second 5 million 455 thousand with 56.8%.
Day in memory of the Foibe: the memory at the Ariston will be there
“We are trying to figure out which is the best formula, what is certain is that the memory of the Foibe will exist”: the confirmation came yesterday evening from a public service managerafter the appeal by the Minister of CultureGennaro Sangiuliano.
Street artist ‘Pensati Libera’: “No accusation of plagiarism against Ferragni”
“He does not intend to accuse Chiara Ferragni or Claire Fontaine of having committed crimes” nor “advertise the ownership of his work” despite “no denial about the authorship of the work has been received”. She waited almost 72 hours for the street artist ‘cicratrici.nere’ to have her say about the ‘manifest dress’ worn by Chiara Ferragni on the first evening of the Sanremo Festival with the message ‘Think Free’. Since the early hours, the controversy has mounted on social media, starting from Instagram for the real authorship of the work.
The creative director of Dior who dressed the entrepreneur and influencer, Maria Grazia Chiuri, spoke on her profile of an image taken from a photo taken on a wall in Genoa by the artistic duo Claire Fontaine, founded in Paris in 2004, and who now lives and works in Palermo. Immediately, dozens of users denied this version speaking of a work by the street artist ‘cicatrici.nere’ from Bologna who has already published and tattooed the exact same message in the past with the same handwriting. Now the artist – who wants to remain anonymous and be known only by a pseudonym – has entrusted a lawyer to make his position known. He wants to “distance himself from the sterile viral controversy and from the commodification and denaturalization of an act of will and freedom that he would never have wanted to become a slogan, a manifesto or a product to be marketed”, states the lawyer Carmina Pascale, but will not undertake lawsuits”.
Street artist ‘Pensati Libera’: message not aimed at women
‘Pensati Libera’ had its vocal cords “cut” after being “propelled on television and chewed up in favor of any ‘Ism’, even the most correct” when instead “the thought that whispers on the walls is not an invitation to freedom aimed at women but a desire for freedom aimed at human beings trapped by the stereotypes that are propounded on a daily basis”. To make it known through her lawyer, Carmina Pascale, is the Bolognese street artist ‘black.scars‘ author of the work ‘Pensati Libera’ which would have inspired Dior and the artistic collective of Claire Fontaine to design the ‘manifesto’ dress worn by Chiara Ferragni on the first evening of the Sanremo Festival.
“Think free does not bring claims, nor does it want to be a cry of hope – says the street artist who asks not to investigate his identity and to remain known only by his pseudonym -. On the contrary, it grows on the rubble of human feelings, on the remains of a world that no longer wants to be, but only to appear”. “Why did I want to think of myself as free? – continues the artist – Because I’m not. Because freedom today is so far from our lives that it can only be given birth through imagination and authentic creativity”. “Vital creativity, which is lacking in the horrible money machine – concludes ‘black scars’ – which, deprived of this virtue, can do nothing but engulf all the beauty of the world, changing its structure until it is emptied of any passion” .
Salvini: “Egonu inappropriate with his words”
A great athlete, but Paola Egonu’s words last night in Sanremo were inappropriate. To say the leader of the League Matteo Salvini, guest of “Buongiorno Lombardia” on Telelombardy. “Paola Egonu’s words were inappropriate for me. I haven’t heard her, I haven’t seen the Festival, she’s a great athlete, but I think talking about a racist Italy is unfair to Italians,” said Matteo Salvini.
Marco Mengoni still leading the general classification after the third evening
The new general ranking which results from the average between the percentages of the public vote with Televoting (weight of 50 per cent) and by the Demoscopic jury organized by Rai made up of 300 people (remaining 50 per cent), still sees in the lead Marco Mengoni.