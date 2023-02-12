On the final evening of the Sanremo Festival, Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech was postponed again and his letter was read by Amadeus at 2.13. “Dear participants, organizers and guests of the Festival”, the conductor begins, reading the translation of the Ukrainian embassy, ​​from more than 7 decades your music is heard all over the world, you hear your voice, your beauty, your magic, your victory. Every year the song wins, the music and the art win. Unfortunately, shooting and explosions are heard in my country today. He then continues: “But Ukraine will surely win this war, it will win together with the free world, it will win thanks to the voice of freedom, of democracy, of culture”. «I thank the Italian people», continues the Ukrainian president, «and their leaders and their government, for bringing this victory closer. I wish success to all the finalists in the competition and from the bottom of my heart I want to invite the winner to Kiev on Victory Day.” After reading the message, Antytila ​​in performed on stage Fortezza Bakhmut.

Read on about Open

Read also: