On the final evening of the Sanremo Festival, Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech was postponed again and his letter was read by Amadeus at 2.13. “Dear participants, organizers and guests of the Festival”, the conductor begins, reading the translation of the Ukrainian embassy, from more than 7 decades your music is heard all over the world, you hear your voice, your beauty, your magic, your victory. Every year the song wins, the music and the art win. Unfortunately, shooting and explosions are heard in my country today. He then continues: “But Ukraine will surely win this war, it will win together with the free world, it will win thanks to the voice of freedom, of democracy, of culture”. «I thank the Italian people», continues the Ukrainian president, «and their leaders and their government, for bringing this victory closer. I wish success to all the finalists in the competition and from the bottom of my heart I want to invite the winner to Kiev on Victory Day.” After reading the message, Antytila in performed on stage Fortezza Bakhmut.
Read on about Open
Read also:
- Salvini again against Zelensky in Sanremo: «Out of place both in presence and with a message»
- Sanremo 2023, Fiorello “reveals” Zelensky’s letter: “I will free you from Amadeus” – The video
- No videos of Zelensky in San Remo, they laugh at the Kremlin: “Too bad, he could have won…”
- Zelensky in Sanremo, not a video but a text, which Amadeus will read: this is how the Ukrainian president chose, says Rai
- Zelensky in Sanremo, the comedian Alessandro Siani: “Whether you speak or not at the Festival, the war continues”
- Lucio Presta, the manager of Amadeus on the future of Sanremo: «From 2025 goodbye. The Festival? Why should he leave the Ariston»
- Pier Silvio Berlusconi: «Zelensky in Sanremo? For those who pay the fee, it’s not a pleasure”
- Zelensky in Sanremo, Amadeus speaks: «His will be a message of peace. The dream guest in the drawer? Jose Mourinho”
- Zelensky in Sanremo, Rai’s top management seeks clarification on the speech: director Coletta has been summoned
- Zelensky in Sanremo, the idea of the director of Avvenire for a level playing field at the Festival: “Let Russian voices of peace also speak”
- The negotiation to bring Zelensky to Sanremo, Bruno Vespa reveals the details: who decided on the last evening
- Also Marco Rizzo in the march against Zelensky outside the Ariston: «Turn off Sanremo, take to the streets against the war»
- Al Bano says yes to Zelensky in Sanremo: “I sang for Putin but now I don’t like him anymore”
- Those who defend Zelensky in Sanremo, Di Maio: “If you want a level playing field, we invite Putin”
- Zelensky in San Remo? Luca Bizzarri’s certainty: «Because it’s a textbook shot»
- Zelensky in Sanremo, the front of the no. Conte and Calenda: «Inappropriate intervention at a musical event»
- Zelensky at the Sanremo Festival: the intervention will come before the final play-off
- The counter-Sanremo of Freccero and Di Battista: «Zelensky’s speech at the Festival? Deeply disrespectful”
- Zelensky at the Sanremo Festival, Salvini: “I hope the stage remains reserved for music”
- Moni Ovadia against Zelensky in Sanremo: “No more humiliation for Putin”
- Vauro on Zelensky in Sanremo: «Shabby choice and war propaganda». Check the pacifist demonstration for the final of the Festival
- Sanremo 2023, the revelation of Bruno Vespa: «Zelensky will connect on the final evening»