[#广东河源发生4.3级地震# 广州深圳有震感]Automatic measurement by China Seismic Network: At 10:41 on February 11, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 or so occurred near Yuancheng District, Heyuan City, Guangdong Province (23.76 degrees north latitude, 114.64 degrees east longitude). The final result is subject to the official quick report. @ China Earthquake Network

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in Heyuan, Guangdong. The epicenter was 157 kilometers away from the urban area of ​​Guangzhou.

Official determination: A magnitude 4.3 earthquake occurred in Yuancheng District, Heyuan City, Guangdong Province

China Earthquake Network officially determined that at 10:41 on February 11, a magnitude 4.3 earthquake occurred in Yuancheng District, Heyuan City, Guangdong Province (23.76 degrees north latitude, 114.64 degrees east longitude), with a focal depth of 11 kilometers.

Editor in charge: Bo Xiaozhou