Santanchè, Tajani has no doubts: no resignations, he has already clarified

Should the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè resign from her post after the Report investigation? “No. I am a guarantor, anyone is innocent up to the third degree of judgement. Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, has no doubts and underlines in an interview with Il Messaggero that for him Santanchè «has already clarified» and if she wants to appear in Parliament «it is her choice. Forza Italia did not ask for further clarifications». Tajani then denied possible conflicts with the League on the case of the minister: «I don’t think so, Matteo Salvini has clarified that there is no conflict in the government. Trust me, we’ll be together for five years.”

Read also: Visibilia case, Minister Santanchè ready to clarify everything: proud to report to the Chamber

Tajani, national coordinator of FI, then spoke about the coup in Russia carried out by Prigozhin and his Wagner brigade: «The myth of Vladimir Putin’s unity of Russia is over. This internal escalation divides the Russian military deployment. It’s the inevitable outcome when supporting and funding a legion of mercenaries. One thing is certain, today the Russian front is weaker than yesterday. I hope that now peace is closer. We are waiting to understand Russia’s next moves in Ukraine». Italy does not lose sight of the war front.

Read also: Santanchè doesn’t worry about the Report investigation: I’m relaxed. But there is a regret

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

