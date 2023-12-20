The mistakes we will make at the table during the holidays that will make us gain up to 5 kilos

The habit of pre-Christmas dinners with friends and colleagues, sweets scattered around the house, Christmas lunch with the family and the day after with the in-laws, not to mention New Year’s Eve and the Epiphany: the holidays are a continuous opportunity to fall in temptation.

Added to these culinary appointments is the habit and ease, in this period, of nibbling at every hour in the office and at home, drawing on reserves left after binges or from bowls of chocolates. This is the first habit to lose: it would be better to limit the trays or full bowls, or bring them to the table only on certain occasions.

December 19, 2023 | 08:16

(©) ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

