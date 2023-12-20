Buy a balcony power plant and save on electricity costs in the new year

PR/Business Insider

The New Year is almost here and one of your good resolutions is to spend less money? Then you should pay particular attention to the energy costs. You can save, for example, by buying one Balcony power plant. The mini solar system generates electricity from sunlight and feeds it directly into the home power grid. In this way, you become more independent of the electricity provider. You can find out here which offers are worthwhile and what you can do to ensure that you can still draw energy from the few hours of sunshine even in winter.

Premium balcony power plant from Anker with brackets and power storage

The Anchor Solix RS40B is available at Tink just for 1.298,00 Euro.* On the one hand, that’s a strong 31 percent discount on the recommended retail price. On the other hand, the premium balcony power plant comes with two solar modules, balcony brackets and the Anker solar bank E1600, a solar power storage system with 1,600 watt hours of battery power. This alone normally costs around 800.00 euros, so you are getting a real bargain here and can store the electricity generated and use it later. With the complete set from Anker you generate around 890 kilowatt hours of electricity annually and, taking current prices into account, save around 142.00 euros in electricity costs.

The anchor balcony power plant at a glance

two solar panels, each with 410 watts of power, a 600 watt microinverter (upgradeable to 800 watts) including Schuko charging cable (five meters), tool set, two MC4 cables, four solar panel extension cables also included: four balcony brackets + solar bank E1600 data overview in real time via the anchor app

NuaSol balcony power plant: ready-to-plug mini solar system

It’s on Ebay Balcony power plant from NuaSol for 399,90 Euro available.* This is by far the best price online, as other providers charge at least 90.00 euros more. This is a ready-to-plug complete set. You can connect the mini solar system directly and immediately generate your own green energy. The solar modules included have a total wattage of 830 watts and there is also a microinverter with 600 watts of feed-in power.

The balcony power plant from NuaSol at a glance

All-black photovoltaic system efficient performance even in weak sunlight thanks to monocrystalline half-cell structure two weather-resistant solar modules of 415 watts peak including connection cable (five meters) with Schuko plug, microinverter

Buy a balcony power plant: plug-and-play system at Aldi

You can currently find a very cheap balcony power plant in the Aldi online shop: The Installation of solovoltaics only costs there 249,00 Euro* and is intended exclusively for mounting on lattice balconies. Everything necessary for assembly is included in the scope of delivery. In addition to the inverter and the connection cable, it also includes two solar modules, each with 175 watts peak power.

The product details of the Aldi balcony power plant at a glance

Solar system for lattice balconies NEP inverter (output peak power: maximum 600 watts) including mounting set for attaching the modules and the inverter to lattice balconies WLAN module with free app function (shows power and status of the system) two flexibly mountable solar modules (116 x each 77 centimeters, including 1.5 meter connection cable)

This means your balcony power plant generates electricity even in winter

In the dark season with clouds, rain and snow, you might think that a balcony power plant is not worth it. But there are a few tricks on how you can produce electricity with your mini solar system in winter and get the maximum output.

Set the optimal tilt angle: Since the sun is lower in the sky in winter, you should adjust the angle of inclination of the solar modules. The sunlight should hit the panels as vertically as possible.

Clean panels regularly: In autumn and winter, the performance of the installed solar panels may be affected by falling leaves and snow. You should therefore make sure that the solar cells are always free of dirt and clean them regularly.

Buy a balcony power plant with high output: The more power the solar modules can generate, the more electricity can be produced. So if you want to get the maximum energy from the few hours of sunshine even in winter, your panels should be large and powerful.

Further product recommendations on the subject of energy saving

