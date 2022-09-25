Frankfurters are one of those foods that are always at the center of attention due to their poor healthiness, but in this case the reason is on the side of those who avoid them. AIA products must be withdrawn from the market due to microbiological risk.

The Esselunga and Unes Supermarkets have reported the withdrawal by the manufacturer, as a precaution, of various AIA brand products. The news speaks of a microbiological risk to the detriment of consumers.

What are the withdrawn products

The communication of the withdrawal of the products by the Tre Valli farm was disseminated by the Unes supermarket chain directly on their official website.

The products at the center of attention are the classic frankfurters, classic snacks and cheese with the Wudy AIA brand, more specifically the packages to be returned to supermarkets are those produced in summer with expiration dates between 20/09/2022 and 05/12/2022 and the identification mark IT 04M CE.

Anyone in possession of some of these packages can go to Esselunga or Unes supermarkets to return the products to be collected and ask for a replacement or a refund of the amount spent at the time of purchase.

The company has made it clear that the frankfurters can still be eaten after prolonged cooking, recommending cooking them at least 6 minutes in a pan or in boiling water. The frankfurters are safe if stored at low temperatures, more specifically between 0 and +4 degrees Celsius, so the temperature of the refrigerator at home will be more than enough.

For more information, you can contact the Tre Valli Soc. Coop. at the toll-free number 800 905232 from Monday to Saturday, from 8.00 to 17.00.

Because frankfurters are always at the center of controversy

AIA, producer of sausages and many other well-known food products in Italy, is part of the larger group managed by Veronesi, which includes 3 important companies: AIA, Veronesi and Negroni.

AIA was born over 50 years ago, in 1968, and introduced chicken frankfurters for the first time in 1985. People have always viewed this kind of product quite with suspicion because they think they are synonymous with unhealthy and low quality, given that it is an industrially processed product.

Veronesi, just to try to counter this thought based on prejudices, has inserted a section on its company’s website that lists the certifications and checks to which the products are subjected before being sold on the world market.