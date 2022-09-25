Also this year the Treviso Comic Book Festival organized and hosted the assignment of the Boscarato Awards, dedicated to the memory of the historic Treviso author, on the final day of the festival – Sunday 25 September – in the auditorium of the Benetton Studies and Research Foundation. 12 categories in the competition, including the Cecchetto Award “revelation artist” promoted in collaboration with the homonymous winery: dozens of the protagonists of the nominations announced at the end of August. The winners of the International Comics Competition (in collaboration with Banca Prealpi SanBiagio Credito Cooperativo) were also awarded. A huge success for the Treviso comics festival that brought thousands of people to the city.

Here are all the prizes.

BEST ITALIAN COMIC

“Ghost Machine vol.1” by LRNZ (Bao Publishing)

BEST FOREIGN CARTOON

“Big questions” by Anders Nilsen (Eris Edizioni)

BEST INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Taiyo Matsumoto su “Number 5” (J-Pop)

BEST ARTIST (DRAWING)

Massimo Dall’Oglio on “Dragonero special n.10” (Sergio Bonelli Editore)

BEST ARTIST (SCRIPT)

Micol Beltramini on “Anna with green hair” (Steamboat) and “Dolores” (BD Editions)

BEST ARTIST (DRAWING AND SCRIPT)

Eliana Albertini on “Even things need” (Rizzoli Lizard)

BEST ARTIST (COVER)

Andrea Serio on “La Revue Dessinée Italia 1” and “Gauloises” (Oblomov)

ARTIST REVELATION – “CECCHETTO” AWARD

Percy Bertolini on “Alone” (Diabolo Edizioni)

Iris Biasio on “My sister is crazy” (Rizzoli Lizard)

BEST ITALIAN EDITORIAL REALITY

Coconino Fandango

BEST COLORIST

Emanuele Tenderini and Lorenzo Lanfranconi on “Kaya” (Tatai Lab)

BEST WEB CARTOON

“Isa” by Lorenzo Ghetti and Rita Petruccioli

BEST CARTOON FOR A YOUNG AUDIENCE

“Anna with green hair” by Micol Beltramini and Agnese Innocente (Steamboat)

“Make noise – Nine stories to dare” by AA.VV. (The Beaver)

COMPETITION: INTERNATIONAL NEW AUTHORS AWARD

1st place: Marcello Manchisi

2nd place: Alice Bonora

3rd place: Roberto Guerinoni

Menzione speciale: Gohar Sargsyan

COMPETITION ALEX DREAM FOR YOUNG AUTHORS

1st place: Cloe Carlesso

2nd place: Christian Nardi

3rd place: Valerio Olivotto

PIOLA AUTOPRODUZIONI AWARD:

Bandabendata – Collective of seaside cartoonists