Saxa Rubra, surprise visit by Pope Francis to Rai studios

Surprise visit by Pope Francis in the early afternoon of Saturday in Saxa Rubra’s Rai studios. The Holy Father went to the Via Flaminia to record an intervention in the transmission in his image, conducted by Lorena Bianchetti. Pope Bergoglio arrived at 2.25 pm with the white Fiat Cinquecento with which we are used to seeing him on his external visits to the Vatican. He was then accompanied in a wheelchair to building B, to the studios on the ground floor.

Waiting for him the leaders of Rai but also many employees who did not know of the arrival of the Holy Father. It is an extraordinary visit to Rai. On the spot and supervisory staff of the state television together with the Vatican gendarmerie in plain clothes. Pope Bergoglio I took a seat in an armchair inside the studios where he is recording his speech. The Questura set up a security and escort service for the Holy Father from the Vatican to Saxa Rubra.

