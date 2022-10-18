WATCH THE OTHER NEWS OF TODAY OCTOBER 17
A lecture hall with 520 seats, 33 classrooms to accommodate 2,660 students when fully operational, 16 three-year degree courses and 6 master’s degree courses in health professions, 16 teaching laboratories, 16 clinics and hospital rooms, an underground car park with 90 parking spaces and one uncovered with 80 seats. These are just some of the numbers of the complex of the Federico II University of Naples inaugurated today in Scampia which hosts some courses of the Faculty of Medicine. There where the Vela H once stood, the first students entered today, about a hundred to which the others will progressively be added to reach over 800 students in the second semester.
Bishop Naples: “Here young people found death, now dreams”
Today Naples joins one of its most forgotten and labeled suburbs, today in a place where many young people came to seek death a new story begins, in this neighborhood young people will come to build their future “. The bishop of Naples said. , Monsignor Domenico Battaglia during the blessing ceremony of the university center of Scampia. The young people, the bishop stressed, will come to “gather wisdom and courage to serve those who need help most, the sick and the weak”. “We want the Lord bless this place and may he bless their dreams of success in their life by ordering them to justice and peace “, he added.
De Luca: “Here there is not only the Camorra”
“Let’s talk honestly, here the Camorra has not disappeared, we have a strong roots in organized crime but we know that the reality of Scampia is so complex and rich that it deserves to be described in all its aspects”. This was underlined by the governor of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, at the inauguration of the university center of Scampia. It calls into question the “civic spirit” shown by the residents for “the works we have created here, such as the subway station as well as the murals”. After all, he adds, “the more you retrain, the more your civic spirit grows”. Hence an ironic appeal to students: “the Region invests 50 million euros here, respect this beautiful panettone and do not devastate it”. To make the polo shirt, De Luca recalls, it took over twenty years “a situation that cannot be accepted, it means that the country is dead”. “The work will have to be completed, we will need a few tens of millions of euros, we need efficiency, we must make a qualitative leap also in relation to the European programmatic deadlines”. Finally, an appeal to the students: “we will do everything to build job prospects at the end of your commitment but you have the conviction whoever offers you assistance is not your friend, it is your friend who gives you the tools, training and the courage to be the first to be responsible for your life “.
The university building
The building has 7 floors including 1 underground. The classrooms are located from the basement and up to the second floor. In particular, the classrooms located on the second floor are characterized by their potential modularity: they can have the classic arrangement with aligned chairs or have seats distributed around desks to work in groups or to carry out exercises. On the third floor there will be the educational and research laboratories that are being set up. Therefore, at the moment the practical training activities will still have to be carried out at the Federico II Polyclinic. Not only will the lessons of the courses take place at the Scampia site, but also the graduation sessions. The fourth and fifth floors of the facility will be dedicated to territorial care clinics and should be operational by early 2023. The first clinics will be for nutritional disorders, an anti-diabetes center and a collection center. In the square, located in the center of the building, an olive tree symbolizes the peace and growth of young people and the neighborhood.
Rector: “Pride for Naples, Campania and Country”
” Today it is a great emotion with which we proclaim the entry of the Scampia community into the network of culture, university education of excellence, research, technological development, advanced medical assistance – said the rector, Matteo Lorito – this result is a pride for Naples, Campania and the country. We are aware that the presence of the University is a powerful tool against the risk of cultural and social degradation for a neighborhood that wants to free itself from a negative image that is now obsolete and wants to feel a living part of the metropolitan context ”.
President of the School of Medicine: “Opportunity for new teaching and training methods”
” The Scampia office is an opportunity to apply new teaching and training methods to the first years of the degree courses of the health professions – explained Maria Triassi, president of the University’s School of Medicine – the goal is to create a pole here teaching of highly technological medicine in which, thanks to the use of state-of-the-art tools and equipment, we can offer our students, future healthcare professionals, an advanced and very high quality teaching that allows an interconnection between the theory of frontal lessons and practice in laboratories ”. The first welfare activities will be outpatient specialists – explained the general director of the University Hospital Polyclinic, Giuseppe Longo – ” which is an expression of the territory ”.
The protest of the unemployed
A protest took place shortly before the inauguration of the university. Activists from the Sails Committee, Cantiere 167 and Movimento Unemployed November 7 displayed a banner with the slogan “We are only abusive dreamers”. “People like us never give up” they shouted, claiming that what has been achieved in Scampia is also thanks to their struggle: “We are tired of waiting, we want to work” ..