A lecture hall with 520 seats, 33 classrooms to accommodate 2,660 students when fully operational, 16 three-year degree courses and 6 master’s degree courses in health professions, 16 teaching laboratories, 16 clinics and hospital rooms, an underground car park with 90 parking spaces and one uncovered with 80 seats. These are just some of the numbers of the complex of the Federico II University of Naples inaugurated today in Scampia which hosts some courses of the Faculty of Medicine. There where the Vela H once stood, the first students entered today, about a hundred to which the others will progressively be added to reach over 800 students in the second semester.

Bishop Naples: “Here young people found death, now dreams”

Today Naples joins one of its most forgotten and labeled suburbs, today in a place where many young people came to seek death a new story begins, in this neighborhood young people will come to build their future “. The bishop of Naples said. , Monsignor Domenico Battaglia during the blessing ceremony of the university center of Scampia. The young people, the bishop stressed, will come to “gather wisdom and courage to serve those who need help most, the sick and the weak”. “We want the Lord bless this place and may he bless their dreams of success in their life by ordering them to justice and peace “, he added.

De Luca: “Here there is not only the Camorra”

“Let’s talk honestly, here the Camorra has not disappeared, we have a strong roots in organized crime but we know that the reality of Scampia is so complex and rich that it deserves to be described in all its aspects”. This was underlined by the governor of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, at the inauguration of the university center of Scampia. It calls into question the “civic spirit” shown by the residents for “the works we have created here, such as the subway station as well as the murals”. After all, he adds, “the more you retrain, the more your civic spirit grows”. Hence an ironic appeal to students: “the Region invests 50 million euros here, respect this beautiful panettone and do not devastate it”. To make the polo shirt, De Luca recalls, it took over twenty years “a situation that cannot be accepted, it means that the country is dead”. “The work will have to be completed, we will need a few tens of millions of euros, we need efficiency, we must make a qualitative leap also in relation to the European programmatic deadlines”. Finally, an appeal to the students: “we will do everything to build job prospects at the end of your commitment but you have the conviction whoever offers you assistance is not your friend, it is your friend who gives you the tools, training and the courage to be the first to be responsible for your life “.