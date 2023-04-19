SCARLATTINA is booming in Italy, attention to children! Symptoms, treatments and how to recognize it

Boom of infections from Scarlet fever

For months, pediatricians have sounded the alarm, emphasizing that this phenomenon is also caused by COVID: the restrictions, necessary to contain the health emergency,like that of scarlet fever, thus altering the immune system, especially of the little ones.

As also reported by the newspaper The messengeran increase in infection has also been reported group A streptococcus (GAS), which can cause mild forms of disease such as tonsillitis, pharyngitis, but also scarlet fever.

A detailed picture of the Italian situation is provided by a circular from the Ministry of Health in which one can read that “At the national level there is an increase in cases of scarlet fever starting from January 2023 and the people most affected are above all children under the age of 15”.

Group A strep (GAS) is considered the most common cause of bacterial tonsillitis in school-age children, but it can also affect younger children. In rare cases, GAS bacteria can cause a serious infection known as invasive GAS disease (iGAS). Scarlet fever is therefore easily treatable with antibiotics, the important thing is to notice the symptoms early in order to be able to intervene.

The typical appearance of red specks on the body (exanthema), a typical disorder of the disease, is caused by the release of a toxin produced by the bacterium. The disease mainly affects children between 2-8 years of age and the period of greatest contagion in Italy goes from December to April. The transmission takes place via come into contact with mucus and saliva and the bacterium has an incubation between 2-5 days.

Symptoms usually appear within a week of being infected.

Il Ministry of Health has provided some useful guidelines for the prevention of the infection of scarlet fever. It is contagious from the period of the onset of symptoms up to about 24 hours after the start of antibiotic therapy, and it is therefore advisable that until then stay at home, without going to school or work. Since the infection occurs through the diffusion of the microdrops expelled during coughing and sneezing, it is advisable to cover the nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing, throwing away the tissue immediately afterwards. Furthermore, it is necessary to provide adequate ventilation of the internal environments and follow good hand hygiene, washing them frequently with soap and water, not sharing towels, sheets, utensils and other personal objects with people with scarlet fever.

Finally, schools where GAS infections are reported should carry out the cleaning and disinfection of toys and surfaces frequently touched by pupils.