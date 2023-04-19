Home » Ubisoft’s “Division Day” live broadcast preview, new work “Beacon War” and mobile game “Dawn” will be released on April 21 | 4Gamers
Ubisoft announced earlier today (19th) on its official Twitter that it will hold a “Division Day” live broadcast at 2 am Taiwan time on April 21, revealing the follow-up update plan and free survival of “Tom Clancy: The Division 2” The latest progress of the action multiplayer shooting game “The Division: Battlefield” and the mobile game “The Division: Dawn”.

According to previous official news, “The Division: Battlefield” is expected to land on PCs and consoles in 2023. This time, agents of the Homeland Strategy Bureau came to the town of “Silver Creek” in the Midwest of the United States. Players will solve layers of mysteries in this rural town.

“The Division: Dawn” is the first mobile game in the series, bringing The Division’s third-person shooter, open world and PVP modes “Dark Zone” and “Conflict War” to iOS and Android platforms.

This “Division Day” will be broadcast on Ubisoft’s official English Twitch and YouTube. Interested players remember to stay up all night on April 21 to follow the live broadcast.

