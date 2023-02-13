Pain and anger burst into the calm of a Sunday afternoon in Soccavo. The faces in the neighborhood are dark, the desire to talk is very little. The news instead comes from the judiciary. For the tragedy of Rossella DiFuortia 40-year-old mother of two who died on February 9 after celebrating her birthday in an “all you can eat” sushi and Asian cuisine restaurant in western Naples, the prosecutor is investigating for manslaughter.

The family, for now, is closed to «living the pain in the dignity of silence». The autopsy on Rossella’s body – expected for the next few days – and the laboratory analyzes on the samples of food taken by the Nas from the restaurant in question (closed the day before yesterday) will bring new elements useful for establishing the truth of what happened. after checks for “hygienic-sanitary” reasons unrelated to the tragedy).

Let’s start right from the laboratory answers, which will prove decisive in establishing any cause and effect links between the tragedy – which occurred within about an hour after a vomiting attack due to “myocardial infarction”, as per the 118 report, whose paramedics intervened to rescue Rossella in the Soccavo area on February 9 – and the meal eaten by the woman (who died at home) on her birthday. In practice, if the same bacterial load that will result from the analyzes on Rossella’s body is found in raw fish or other foods taken by the police, the link between death and Asian cuisine could be more solid.

In any case, the investigation file, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Simona DiMonte, is currently open against unknown persons. Investigations were also carried out on the blast chiller in the western suburbs, the temperature of which must be kept well below zero to ensure the quality of uncooked foods. In short, some of the answers on the tragedy that struck the Di Fuorti family will arrive in the next few hours. In November 2021, after a meal in an Asian restaurant in Vomero that has never reopened, the 15-year-old lost his life Luke Piscopo. Again, it was the “all you can eat” formula, a low-cost option in which you order everything (from raw fish to ravioli, from chicken to rice, from pork to rolls, from sashimi to rolls), with a fixed price that is around 20 euros.

Enrico Schettino, owner of the Giappo chain and authority in the field of Asian cuisine at a national level, underlines some distinctions: «It would be useful to talk about Chinese cuisine, in these cases, and not Japanese. When the other boy died I already explained the real dangers of sushi, which had little to do with the tragedy. The proliferation of this type of venue is due to various factors, such as the tax breaks for (Chinese) foreigners who invest in Italy (they pay no taxes for almost 2 years: unfair competition for us Italians who pay almost 46% of what we invoice). The raw materials of these premises are purchased through channels other than those we use. Thirdly, there is difficulty for the Local Health Authorities in the controls and methods of sanctions (in Campania, De Luca has established that the controlled restaurant pays for the controls: 80 euros per hour for each inspector). Salmonella is often contracted from rat feces. And in those cases, surely, sushi has nothing to do with it».

