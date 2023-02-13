Insulting move and message from the fans of the Croatian club, addressed to Zvezda captain Milan Borjan.

Source: YouTube/TV Arena sport/MN Press

At the match KK Zadar – KK Red Star, the fans of the home team brought out an offensive banner dedicated to the goalkeeper and captain of FK Crvena zvezda, Milan Borjan. The banner read “Milan, return the tractor“. It is logical to assume that it is a “roll call” for the fact that Borjan was born in Knin and escaped with his family in 1995 during the Croatian army’s operation “Storm”, during which a large number of Serbian refugees escaped on tractors.

Borjan stated a few years ago that “he was not born in Croatia, but in Republika Srpska Krajina“, he wore a T-shirt with the name “Serbian Krajine” and shared photos on Instagram, which irritated the Croats.

During the World Cup in Qatar at the expense of Zvezda’s goalkeeper and his wife Snežana a number of insults were madeslogans with the name of the tractor manufacturer were displayed among the flags of Croatian fans in the stands, and at one point Borjan responded to a part of the fans who insulted him by raising three fingers.

This Sunday, Zadar fans showed their lack of sportsmanship when they whistled and threw Zvezda basketball player Stefan Lazarevic while he left the field injured, and apparently their “target” was also the popular goalkeeper who plays for Canada.

