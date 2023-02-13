





Napoli beat Cremonese 3-0 at Maradona, sixth consecutive victory for the Azzurri. And they are always the protagonists: Khvicha Kvaratskheliahis ninth goal in the league, the eleventh of the season and Victor Osimhen17th goal and increasingly top scorer in Serie A. He signed the third goal Diamond, at six points in the championship, who replaced a spent Zielinski. With this victory, the Neapolitan team increases their lead over Inter, second to 16 points, in anticipation of tomorrow night’s match against Sampdoria.

The protagonist Kvara has the merit of unlock a difficult game against Cremonese who aggressively man-marks. He does it in the 22nd minute of the first half. the number of years of him celebrating today. The Georgian is the author of the usual numbers, assists for his teammates and is always the protagonist in directing the attack. Too selfless on some occasions.





Below sufficiency Zielinski is not in the evening and it shows. He misses easy supports and in midfield, he struggles to contain the opponents who don’t make him think with suffocating markings that he struggles to escape. And for this reason he is detached from the maneuver. The only note worthy of note, a shot from the edge that ends in the stars in the first half. In the 70th minute he gave way to Elmas who instead immediately afterwards proved his worth by signing the 3-0, his sixth league goal in the 80th minute. See also Rowing, new penalty for late payments: one point removed next season

The Corriere del Mezzogiorno newsletter If you want to stay updated on the news of Campania, subscribe for free to the Corriere del Mezzogiorno newsletter. Arrives daily straight to your inbox at 12 noon. Just click here.

February 12, 2023 | 10:42 PM © breaking latest news



