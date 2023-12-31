Scented house, pay attention to the position of the diffusers: the mistake you should never make | DesignMag Scented home, pay attention to the position of the diffusers: the mistake you should never make | DesignMag

mistake to never make with your home air freshener (designmag.it)

Find out what mistake you should never make to get a super-smelling home without too much effort.

If you are among those who need to always have a scented home, you probably already use diffusers. This, however, is often not enough because there are some very common errors that can lead to you not obtaining the desired effect.

The good news is that once you figure out which one is more serious, you can start to notice the difference. And all without making any effort. Your home will thus get all the scent you have always wanted and it will even do it in a natural and economical way.

The mistake you should never make when you perfume your home

For a home that is always well scented and pleasant to live in, it is very important to take care of the arrangement of perfume and essence diffusers. Before starting to talk about it specifically, however, it is good to remember to always choose natural ones in order to best take care of the health of the whole family. Better, therefore, to avoid chemical ones and opt for those found in herbalist’s shops or in places aimed at the well-being of people and the environment itself.

If you want, you can also buy sticks to dip in natural essential oils and distribute around the house or make do-it-yourself perfumers. The result will be really pleasant because it is natural and without hints of chemicals in the air. Once you understand how to act naturally, it is important to understand the mistake you should never make. This is related to the placement of the speaker. Often, in fact, we choose to place it in really contraindicated places such as the bookcase for example. However good it may be, if placed in a room and with a shelf above it, the diffuser will only act halfway, thus risking not scenting the house. To change things, simply place it in a place where it will have nothing on it and, possibly, not even anything around it.

To increase the effect even further, you can then think about placing it at least one meter high so that the chosen fragrance can reach it. Finally, it is very important to remember, when using poles, to turn them at least once a day. If other methods are used, it is a good idea to check that the scent is still there and take action if it has already diminished. This applies to dried oranges, perfumers in cotton sachets and everything that has been used to improve the scent of rooms. The result will be a home that is always pleasant to live in and perfect for welcoming friends and relatives.

