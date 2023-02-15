“In ten years from 2005 to 2015, over 10,000 doctors left Italy to work abroad, an exodus of human capital that we can no longer afford. From this point of view, it appears urgent place young people at the center of development policies offering them the possibility of realizing their aspirations, debunking the idea that ours is not a nation for young people”. Said Health Minister Orazio Schillaci, speaking at the inauguration of the Academic Year of the Catholic University of Rome where also announced that it is going towards an expansion of Medicine posts.

“Only two or three years ago – he added – between 8,000 and 10,000 students were admitted each year to the Faculty of Medicine. Yet already ten years ago the Conference of Deans of the Faculty of Medicine he insistently asked to bring the number of students to 12,000 who could access it”. For this reason, “the numbers made public with the decree of 10 February relating to access to the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery are to be considered provisional and I believe an expansion will be carried out”.

“Today – continued the Minister of Health – we are committed to coping with the emergency shortage of doctors, a criticality that derives from afar: from a short-sighted programming of the access number to the Faculty of Medicine that did not respond to the real needs of the country”. To find a real-time solution to the problem of the shortage of doctors, continued Schillaci, “it was a working group has been set up at the university ministry, which has the task of defining the needs of doctors and adapting the skills and potential offer of the university system”. Because we must not forget, he concluded, “that no technological innovation, however indispensable and necessary, it will never be able to replace the essential lever of our national health service: human capital”.

