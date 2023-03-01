news-txt”>

Work is underway on the definition of a National Program for the promotion of physical activity which also includes the definition of methods for prescribing physical exercise and providing it throughout the country. This was announced by Health Minister Orazio Schillaci, who spoke to the ministry at the presentation of World Obesity Day, specifying that the instrument could be that of the Lea to make it a “payable” service.

In accordance with the latest guidelines on physical activity adopted with the State-Regions Agreement on 3 November 2021, we are working on defining a National Program for the Promotion of Physical Activity which also includes the definition of methods for prescribing physical exercise and of provision on the national territory, also taking into account the forecasts for the definition and updating of the essential levels of assistance which includes the promotion of physical activity as a demandable ‘performance'”. “We are facing an important challenge, to be faced together – he explains the minister – and the keystone is prevention by encouraging the adoption of healthy lifestyles starting with a correct and healthy diet and the fight against a sedentary lifestyle”. “The Ministry of Health – he adds – is engaged in national strategies, with an active role of the Regions, in line with the objectives of the “Gaining health” Program and the National Plan of Pre vention 2020-2025. The National Prevention Plan envisages, as a strategy to reduce the preventable and avoidable burden of morbidity, mortality and disability of chronic non-communicable diseases, the promotion of correct lifestyles in the population and in subjects at risk and identifies the fight against obesity and overweight, the reduction of physical inactivity and a sedentary lifestyle, the increase in the consumption of fruit and vegetables, the reduction in the excessive consumption of salt and the promotion of the use of iodized salt as ‘strategic lines of action’ that all Regions must pursue in the Regional Prevention Plans. Strategies in which the support of family doctors and paediatricians is also important to help promote the adoption of healthy lifestyles by children, adults and the elderly. Health literacy must also be understood as an important educational dimension in schools and its strengthening contributes to general health promotion”