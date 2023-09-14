Schillaci, the updated Covid vaccine will be free for everyone – Healthcare

The updated anti-Covid vaccine will be offered free of charge to all citizens who wish to undergo the administration, and not only to the categories indicated in the latest circular from the Ministry of Health, i.e. over-60s, fragile subjects, pregnant women and healthcare workers. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, speaking on Tg1 which will be broadcast tonight at 8.00 pm. The vaccine will therefore also be offered free of charge to people for whom it is not recommended in the latest circular of August 14, but who want to take it.

The new updated vaccines against the circulating Xbb variants of Omicron will arrive within two weeks and the anti-Covid and anti-flu vaccination campaign will start from the beginning of October. The two vaccinations, anti-flu and anti-Covid, can be carried out in the same vaccination session.

Moderna: ‘A bivalent Covid-flu vaccine by 2025’



By 2025 Moderna could make available a single vaccine against Covid-19 and seasonal flu. The American company anticipated this in a note in which it takes stock of its progress in the field of mRNA vaccines. “Our mRNA platform is working,” said Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel. In the field of respiratory diseases, in addition to vaccines against Covid, those against seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus are also in the pipeline. Both have achieved good results in phase III clinical trials and the authorization procedure has already been started for the second both in the United States and in Europe. Studies are also underway for combined formulations of these vaccines: influenza with Covid-19 or with respiratory syncytial virus. “The company intends to make the combined vaccine available as early as 2025 and plans to update the combinations regularly,” the statement said.

