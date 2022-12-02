news-txt”>

“We want to give a strong message to the entire population but our target is above all the elderly and the frail. We must face Covid and seasonal flu together, which this year seems to be very strong, e we must possibly do it with a single vaccination which it is possible to do in a single session”. Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said this when presenting the communication campaign against Covid and the flu which includes a commercial broadcast on Rai and Mediaset networks and also activities on social networks.

“From today – explained the minister – the commercial for the communication campaign on vaccinations will be aired. The choice was not to turn to testimonials. We wanted a simple commercial with a message addressed to everyone: we want to strengthen vaccination. The The message is that we can be together but we need to protect the groups most at risk from Covid and the flu and we need to contact family doctors who have a fundamental role”. The climate of the commercial is ‘let’s protect ourselves even for the most beautiful moments’. The focus of the campaign is everyday life and we see a grandmother celebrating her birthday with her family. At the centre, said the communication director of the ministry Sergio Iavicoli, “there is everyday life that must be recovered, but for this we must protect ourselves”. See also The Regions against general practitioners: now the reform - breaking latest news

“With the cold season – he added – we are following the data on Covid. There has been an increase in cases but intensive care is below the guard level and this is what we need to look primarily at. Covid is in an endemic phase and this has allowed us to regain spaces of normality. What we are now supporting is an approach based on citizen responsibility”. “We hope – concluded Schillaci – that by slowing down Covid we can now focus on the many aspects that have been neglected in recent years, starting with the waiting lists”.