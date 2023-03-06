In view of World Kidney Day, scheduled for March 9, the Italian Society of Nephrology (SIN) and the Italian Kidney Foundation (FIR) – in collaboration with the International Society of Nephrology – organize, at a national level, a free screening to identify any kidney disease in an early manner.

THE NEPHROLOGY OPERATIVE UNIT OF THE FERRARA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL – directed by Dr. Alda Storari (in the photo) – awaits the citizens on the day of 9 March, from 8.00 to 14.00 at the Cona hospital at 1E1 (ambulatory n.14) for one screening gratuito which will include an individual interview, a blood pressure check and a urine test.

In Ferrara and its province they are approx 240 dialysis patientsof which 20 on home peritoneal dialysis and 1 patient on home hemodialysis. I kidney transplant recipients are 160circa 70 patients who enter dialysis treatment every year and about 10 who are transplanted.

WORLD RENE DAY arises from the desire to disseminate information regarding kidney disease, often unsuspected or ignored. Prevention and early diagnosis helps to ward off the risk of incurring serious pathologies which, if neglected, can also lead to dialysis and/or transplant.

The goal of the day is to raise public awareness on the growing incidence of renal disease and on the need to implement specific measures and strategies prevention. Another important goal is to raise awareness of the organ donation since cadaveric and living transplants are far below the demand for transplanted kidneys.

THE PATHOLOGY. A survey conducted by the Italian Society of Nephrology has shown that the prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) affects 7% of the Italian population, but reaches values ​​up to 50% in the presence of diabetes, arterial hypertension, obesity and dyslipidemia. Kidney disease is often unknown; there are many risk factors that can favor the onset of renal alterations or the progression of the disease. These factors include family history, hypertension, diabetes, urinary tract infections, nephrotoxic drugs and altered lifestyles (such as smoking and obesity). These pathologies are often disabling and cause suffering, worries and discomfort for families and society. Many nephropathies are frequently not accompanied by significant symptoms, so it is not uncommon to observe even serious and advanced renal disease which, up until then, had not even been suspected. There early diagnosis of Chronic Kidney Disease, therefore, is essential to ensure adequate and timely therapy and to reduce the likelihood of having to resort to dialysis.