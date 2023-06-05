Scudetto party of Napoli, Stefano De Martino and Emma Marrone do not speak on stage (but the singer then explains why)

Location: Naples, Maradona stadium. Stephen DeMartino led the mega event dedicated to the victory of his team, Napoli, champion of Italy. Many singers invited to perform, including Emma Marroneformerly of De Martino (the two had fallen in love in 2000 at the school of Amiciwhere he was a dancer and she was a singer).

How was the interaction between the two ex-boyfriends, whose story had ruinously ended when Stefano De Martino had started to cheat on Emma Marrone with the attractive Belén Rodriguez? Practically the two did not speak at the Neapolitan event. Or rather, Emma sang and, at the end of the performance, De Martino shouted his namedrawing a shower of applause from the audience. “Thank you, thank you, Forza Napoli always,” Emma shouted, waving to the crowd. And then she ran away, without saying a word to the host of the evening.

On social networks, some followers have shown themselves perplexed, considering that a few weeks ago Emma Marrone and Belén Rodriguez had posted some selfies from the tv studio de Hyenas showing themselves smiling and accomplices. Perhaps, however, what Emma Marrone has never really gone down with is the disloyal behavior of her boyfriend at the time. Or perhaps, as some users on Instagram joked, she simply ran away after singing and peed and had to run away from the stage in a hurry. To give the answer and dispel any doubts is Emma Marrone herself, who silenced every rumor of gossip by creating a story on Instagram in which she declared in reference to the hasty exit from the stage: «I just didn’t hear Stefano’s voice. But no frost between us. I am so proud of him, he was very good at holding the stage, it was a crazy evening ».

In all of this, Stefano De Martino’s wife, Belén Rodriguez, was at the side of the stage to cheer on her husband.