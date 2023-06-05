Benzema change to Saudi Arabia apparently fixed

World footballer Karim Benzema’s move to Saudi Arabia is perfect, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. As a result, the 35-year-old Frenchman signed most of the contract documents with al-Ittihad. The contract is scheduled to run until 2025 and includes an option for another season. The Spanish newspaper “AS” had previously reported that the striker will receive 100 million euros per season for a two-year contract.

Benzema scored the equalizer with a penalty kick (72nd) in his last game for David Alaba Club Real Madrid in a 1-1 (0-0) win against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. He will be officially adopted on Tuesday at the “Royal” training center with a celebration. After his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema would be the next superstar to move to the controversial kingdom and cash in there again. According to the media, Ronaldo should get around 200 million euros per season including advertising revenue from al-Nassr.

Lionel Messi, leaving Paris Saint-Germain after two years, could be the next superstar to follow. The Argentine wants to comment on his future soon. According to media reports, the offer for him from the Saudi first division club al-Hilal should be between 300 million and 400 million euros a year. As Saudi Arabia’s tourism ambassador, Messi has been improving his lavish covers for some time.