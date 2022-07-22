Bandai Namco announced this morning that the trial version of “SD GUNDAM Fighting Alliance” can be downloaded on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox from now on, and some content can be brought to the official version in the future, allowing players to taste this long-lost action type of Gundam games.

The form similar to “G GEN” is messed up, and everyone can’t stand it?

“Fighting Alliance” tells that players are in “G: Universe”, and the stories from various “Gundam” works have been changed to form “history”, such as the fierce battle between Abao and Laiba in “0079” In , suddenly appeared “Barbatos” from “Iron-Blooded Orphans” to replace the original “Tiger”. The player becomes the captain of the three-machine team, intervening in various Gundam works and revising the history.

The author’s last preemptive trial was also at the end of this level for evaluation, so players can refer to it.

This trial version is only available on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. You can download it from the corresponding online store, but pay attention to the official announcement that it will not be available on PC. Demo version.

Note that while there is no PC version, the NS version does not support online matchmaking in this trial version.

In terms of game content, you can play until the quest “Tekkadan” in Directory 1, and you can try the content for about one to two hours. The props and other content obtained can also be brought to the official version for use. It is worth mentioning that the demo version also provides multiplayer connection, but “Fighting Alliance” does not have cross-platform platform function, that is, PS4 and PS5 can be interconnected, but cannot be connected with Switch players. If you want to connect with a friend, remember to clip the platform.