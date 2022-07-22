Today we will talk about a still not fully known medical method, diet therapy. Diet therapy is a process based on the choice of an ideal diet, with the aim of preventing or treating specific diseases.

A wrong diet can cause not only an accumulation of fat and skin manifestations, but also specify nutritional deficiencies. In addition, it can contribute to the emergence of many diseases and some types of cancer. Furthermore, if you are suffering from a disease that enjoys a certain type of diet, not respecting it can lead to more serious effects. In the case, for example, of the treatment of overweight or obesity, weight loss is closely linked to a reduction in the amount of calories released into the body.

The energy balance, in fact, must be negative, that is, the calories consumed with food must be lower than those burned. This objective is achieved not only by introducing a sporting activity or simple physical movement into the patient’s routine, but also and in the first place with a change in his eating habits. But diet therapy isn’t just about weight loss.

Diet therapy: here is the truth that no one knows, “incredible”

In fact, this treatment can prevent and cure a whole series of different pathologies, with very different methods and purposes depending on the nature of the disorder being treated. Another example can be that of a Mediterranean-type diet. In fact, it has been found that this plays a defensive role against cardiovascular diseases. But also for some cancers and chronic degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

More recently, other studies are showing similar results for some oriental diets, which have similar nutritional characteristics, even if the food sources are different. Scientific research has also proven that there are many diseases for which food even becomes a therapy. Especially in milder cases or in the early stages, or in any case a valid aid to drugs. It happens with diabetes, arterial hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, with diets that aim to control respectively the quantity and quality of sugars, sodium intake and cholesterol intake.

So diet therapy is an extraordinary medical method that is gradually gaining more and more credit. Because through food we can prevent and even cure diseases that are even quite serious.