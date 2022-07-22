TRIESTE. Fatal accident, on the Grande viability Triestina, at the Grandi Motori exit: a 32-year-old centaur lost his life after colliding with his motorcycle in a refrigerated van. It happened around 8 am today, Friday 22 July, on the roadway towards Trieste-Muggia.

The 118 health workers arrived on the spot who tried in every way to reanimate the man – born in 1990 – after having intubated him on the spot, but unfortunately there was nothing to do. The young man passed away. The traffic police intervened on the spot for the reliefs.

From the first information gathered, it would seem that following the violence of the crash the motorcycle ended up 30 meters away from its driver.