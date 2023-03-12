The diabetes drug semaglutide used by diabetics is increasingly unobtainable because it is now used to lose weight. The alarm sounded it Aifa, the Italian Medicines Agency which in an information note published on its website “underlines that the increase in demand for this medicine” has led to shortages that are expected to continue throughout 2023″.

Semaglutide, the anti-diabetes drug. The AIFA note

Although supply continues to increase, the information note reads, “it is not possible to predict with certainty when it will be sufficient to fully satisfy current demand. Late awareness of an out-of-stock situation can result in patients being unable to acquire the necessary doses, with possible clinical consequences such as hyperglycemia”.

In short: those who want to lose weight easily, without sport and without a diet and continuing to eat whatever, are putting diabetics at risk, who are increasingly at risk of not finding semaglutide in pharmacies.

The use of Semaglutide without a prescription, specifies the note, is indicated exclusively for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus in addition to diet and physical exercise: “Any other use, including weight management, represents a use off-label and currently jeopardizes the availability of Ozempic (Ed. the trade name of the active ingredient Semaglutide) for the indicated population”.