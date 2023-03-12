Home World Rudel Obreja died at the age of 57
Rudel Obreja died at the age of 57

Rudel Obreja died at the age of 57

Rudel Obreja died on Sunday at the age of 57. The former president of the Romanian Boxing Federation was suffering from cancer and was released from prison, a few months ago, to be able to undergo proper treatment.

“Smooth road, Rudel Obreja! Former Dynamo champion Rudel Obreja passed away today at the age of 57. The announcement was made by his family”, according to a press release sent by CS Dinamo Bucharest.

Rudel Obreja was born on August 6, 1965, in Galaţi, and was a bronze medalist at the 1989 World Championships and a silver medalist at the 1989 European Championships. Obreja was a multiple winner of the Gold Belt and the national title.

Rudel Obreja was definitively sentenced in 2018 to 5 years in prison in the “Gala Bute” case.

Photo source: facebook

