The number is of those who inspire fortune, seven. But in this case, fate has little to do with it: according to a new study, there are seven habits that can help women reduce the risk of developing senile dementiareversing a negative trend. Statistics state that women are more likely to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, with advancing age, compared to men in a ratio of 2 to 1. But, while it is true that genetic factors make some people more vulnerable to dementia, it is also true that making some healthy lifestyle choices could make a difference. ..

the study of senile dementia — This was confirmed by a two-decade study of 13,720 women, who were initially around 54 years old. After 20 years, 1,771 (13% of the total) had developed a form of senile dementia. The researchers thus assigned each participant un score based on 7 healthy lifestyle habits, to find out if there was any correlation between lifestyle and disease. For each habit respected, the participants received one point, up to the maximum of 7.

results — After adjusting the results for each participant’s age and education, the team found that each point added to the 7 healthy habits ranking reduced the risk of dementia by 6%. Respecting all 7 habits could therefore reduce the risk of dementia by over 40%. But what habits are we talking about?

7 habits to fight dementia — The 7 habits in question have been codified by scientists of the American Heart Association in the Life's Simple 7 list. And they are within everyone's reach:

Do physical activity Eat better Maintain a healthy weight Not smoking Maintain a healthy blood pressure Keep your cholesterol under control Have low blood sugar

the comment — “Using all the evidence at our disposal – writes the American Heart Association – we have developed a health prescription called Life’s Simple 7: the seven most important predictors of health of the heart which also serve as a pathway to achieving ideal cardiovascular health. THE Simple 7 include 4 modifiable behaviors (not smoking, healthy weight, eating healthy and being physically active) and 3 biometric measures (blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose). Individuals with ideal levels for all 7 metrics are considered to have ideal cardiovascular health.”