Ten a day: many drugs are consumed in Italy by over 3.5 million elderly people. A number that becomes even higher in half of the over eighty year olds, often worried about confusing the different medicines to take, especially those who live alone or have memory difficulties. A daily ritual which, if followed inaccurately, can cause problems in adherence to treatments, adverse events, lower efficacy of the therapy due to interactions between drugs, or between these and what you eat, and hospitalizations.

Own