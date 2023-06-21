Separation: In these moments, the ground is pulled out from under you

Twice men ended a relationship with me via cell phone calls. In one case three days before Christmas, in another case the call came after three years of relationship. One man said, “I don’t want you with my family for Christmas. I just feel

My long-time boyfriend said on the phone: “I don’t love you anymore” – and cried. Neither separation was preceded by crisis talks, no obvious alarm signals. I was in love and felt safe and secure. Looking back, I saw the warning signs. But enough about me and more about you.

A reader impressed me with his thoughts and one sentence in particular:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

