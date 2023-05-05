Serbia, new shooting near Belgrade. Eight dead and 13 injured – breaking latest news

New shooting in Serbia, near the city of Mladenovac, about 60 km south of Belgrade where an individual in a car fired several shots at a group of people on the street and then fled, leaving behind at least eight killed and 13 wounded, according to France Presse. The episode comes in the aftermath of another serious shooting at an elementary school in the village, in which a 13-year-old student killed eight of his peers and a security guard. On the spot dozens of agents, helicopter rescuers while the manhunt began to try to identify the culprit. Serbian Interior Minister Bratislava Gasic called the episode a act of terrorism. The person responsible was allegedly identified by the Serbian police anti-terrorism unit which surrounded the area where the 21-year-old is hiding. The shooting occurred in two separate villages near the town of Mladenovac, 50 kilometers south of Belgrade.