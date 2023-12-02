Serie A: Milan beats Frosinone 3-1. Jovic goals and assists

Milan-Frosinone ends 3-1 THE NEWS

From the low point of the Rossoneri season to the highest, at least for him. Luka Jovic, lightning rod for AC Milan’s woes and parsimony in front of goal, scores the goal that opens the way to the three points with Frosinone.

Assist man, Jovic, had also been one on the evening of the Champions League for Chukwueze’s goal against Borussia Dortmund, but the epilogue of the match had only drowned out the news. This time, the Serbian scored before the break and started the Rossoneri’s recreation, in which Pulisic and Tomori also participated.

Who scores the goal following an assist from the Serbian.

It could have been the worst match for Milan to face, after the defeat at home in the Champions League and injury number 27 of the season. A light headed Frosinone finds themselves facing Theo Hernandez next to Tomori in the center of defense.

In the stands, Leao and Giroud, next to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. While the Ciociaro Ibra, the namesake Arijon, shows himself in his 65 minutes of the match with a right-footed shot that narrowly misses the target midway through the first half. The game is alive: already an assist man in the cup, Jovic controls well and sends Musah well into space who hits the far post and misses the rebound. The flag that was raised is the mitigating factor for the missed goal. Cuni, on the other hand, has no excuse, who takes the ball following Tomori’s incorrect control and flies away alone towards Maignan. And if he had put his face on it against Borussia, this time the French goalkeeper placed his body there to cancel out the attempted clearance. The law of football in the paragraph “wrong goal, goal conceded” does not allow exceptions and the sentence is signed by those who have not benefited from the guarantee up to now: Jovic collects a header from Romagnoli and with a half turn to the left makes it 1-0 to 7 months since his last goal for Viola.

And the start of the second half shows that it’s not a banal evening: Maignan’s long ball, Pulisic’s control, then a touch underneath to beat Turati on the way out. Tomori closes the match with a rebound from two steps after Jovic’s header, after a cross from Theo. Bennacer is also taking part in the party, returning to the pitch after his injury in the Champions League semi-final on 10 May. To make the evening less bitter, he relies on a former Milan player like Brescianini: free kick cut, Okoli and Kaio Jorge disorientate Maignan and the ball ends up inside. In the final, Camarda returns to the field, honored by the South. He takes the place of Jovic, who in turn takes the chorus of the fans. From lightning rod to the high point of an evening that brings Milan back to looking upwards.

