A brace of Seagulls and a goal by Zanoli they give to Sampdoria the 3-1 home win over Verona and they still keep alive the hopes of salvation: abandoned the last place. For the blucerchiati a success that hadn’t been around since 4 January. Stake of Amion then in the 24th minute Stankovic’s attacker unlocked it by resolving a scrum in the area. On 35′ the doubling on a shot from distance. In the second half wood of the guests with Braaf, then Guys he scores twice but is offside. In the final it shortens Pharaohs Then three of the Zanoli.

THE MATCH



Stankovic lines up

Seagulls sole striker, with Leris and Cuisance behind him. In midfield, without the suspended Rincon, Djuricic is set back alongside Winks with Zanoli and Augello on the side lanes. For his part, Zaffaroni relies in attack on

Djuric supported by Braaf and Lazovic. In the middle of the field Duda and Tameze, outside are Pharaohs and Doig. Good start for Sampdoria, who, loudly supported by their fans, immediately take the initiative and after 3′ they already have the first opportunity to pass: right at the near post by

Djuricic, great instinct of

Montiport which sends into a corner. Immediate reply from Verona with

Lazovic directly on punishment,

Turk he doesn’t let himself be surprised and lifts over the crossbar. The blucerchiata team immediately restarted, making good use of the side lanes and constantly pushing forward, stifling any attempt by the gialloblù to restart. Two more very special occasions for the hosts with

Amion who hits the inside post with his head and with Montipò who once again saves from a cross-shot by

Leris Then here’s the advantage: it’s 24′ when

Seagulls he resolves a beat and replies in the area by inserting a left foot into the net.

Nuytinck ‘score’ his goal by saving a diagonal from Lazovic on the line then here’s the brace by

seagulls, who with a left foot from distance ‘pits’ Montipò’s hands and doubles up. Before the end of the first half Zaffaroni loses

Djuric for an operated knee problem, inside Gaich.

Double substitution for Verona at the start of the second half: out

Magnani and Doig inside

Veloso and Lasagna. And immediately the two new entrants make themselves heard: a cross from Veloso and Lasagna with his header misses the target. And again Veloso triggers

Well behaved, hitting the right outside post. It’s a different Verona compared to the one bridled and without ideas of the first 45′. The Gialloblù also manage to shorten with

Guys triggered by Duda but referee Mariani disallows for offside. And it’s still off-side when Gaich puts it inside after Lasagna’s header rejected by Turk. Faraoni succeeds in shortening on action from a corner then the set of

Zanoli that closes all speeches. Sampdoria is no longer last and says: it’s not over yet. Wasted opportunity for Verona to shorten on Spezia.

REPORT CARDS

Seagulls 7.5 – Break Stankovic’s taboo by scoring the first goal from his Sampdoria’s play. Bravo to be ready for the first goal, great conclusion on the occasion of doubling. He also works well for his teammates with his back to goal.

Nuytinck 7 – His save on the line to Turk beaten with the ball half entered is worth a goal. Always ahead of the opponent, where he’s there you can’t pass. Imperious.

Zanoli 7 – Continued push on his lane and the satisfaction of the first goal in Serie A crowning a good performance.

fleecy 6.5 – His entry into the field in the second half gives Verona an edge. But that’s not enough.

All 6 – His understanding with Lasagna is good: he scores twice but the offside denies him any joy.

Tameze 5 – Test undertone and a bad mistake on the doubling of Gabbiadini.

THE TABLE

Sampdoria-Verona 3-1

Sampdoria (3-4-2-1): Turk; Gunter, Nuytinck, Amione; Zanoli, Winks, Djuricic (Murru 27), Augello; Leris (39′ st Murillo), Cuisance (17′ st Ilkhan), Gabbiadini (39′ st Rodriguez). A disp.: Ravaglia, Tantalocchi, Oikonomou, Sabiri, Quagliarella, Yepes, Malagrida, Paoletti. All.: Stankovic.



Verona (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Dawidowicz, Magnani (1st Velocity), Coppola; Pharaoh, Doubt, Tameze, Doig (1′ st Lasagna); Braff (33′ st Kallon), Lazovic (23′ st Depaoli); Djuric (38′ high). The disp.: Perilli, Toniolo, Zeefuik, Ceccherini, Terracciano, Abildgaard, Cabal, Sulemana. All.: Saffron.



Referee: Mariani



Scorers: 24′, 35′ Gabbiadini (S), 43′ st Faraoni (V), 53′ st Zanoli (S)



Ammonites: Djuricic, Nuytinck, Zanoli (S), Duda, Coppola (V)

THE STATISTICS OF SAMPDORIA-VERONA

Manolo Gabbiadini has scored two braces in this championship (against Monza and Verona): he had only made one multiple goal (April 2016, Napoli-Bologna) in all of his previous 11 seasons in the top flight.

Manolo Gabbiadini has been involved in 43% of Sampdoria’s goals this season (7/16, thanks to six goals and one assist).

Thanks to this brace, Manolo Gabbiadini moved to eighth all-time place among Sampdoria’s top scorers in Serie A (45 goals).

Manolo Gabbiadini’s 50th and 51st goals for Sampdoria, in all competitions; he is only one of the two players currently in the blucerchiata squad to have crossed this milestone (the other Quagliarella already with 105 goals).

Thanks to this victory, Sampdoria have surpassed the 2,500 points mark in their history in Serie A (2,502 for the blucerchiati, including results obtained at the table and excluding penalties).

Verona have not won in 14 away matches (D6, L8) in the league: only Cremonese have a longer open streak of consecutive away games without a win (17), compared to Verona, among the teams in the 2022/23 Serie A.

Manolo Gabbiadini scored a goal in a home match in Serie A for the first time since 31 August 2022, against Lazio. Exactly 200 days later.

Since the beginning of February, only Empoli (two) and Cremonese (five) have won fewer points than Verona in Serie A (six).

Manolo Gabbiadini has scored six goals in his 24 appearances in this Serie A, already equaling his goalscoring score from the last top-flight tournament (six goals in 18 appearances in 2021/22).

Sampdoria won a Serie A home match for the first time since May 2022 (4-1 v Fiorentina in that case). In general, it is only the second success of the blucerchiati in 2023 in the top flight after the one away against Sassuolo (1-2).

Sampdoria have scored three goals in this home match, as many as they have scored in their previous 13 home games in Serie A this season.

Sampdoria scored three goals in a single league match for the first time since May 2022 (4-1 v Fiorentina at the Ferraris).

Sampdoria have lined up two Serie A matches with at least two goals scored for the first time since November 2021, with Roberto d’Aversa on the bench (vs Salernitana and Verona).

Davide Faraoni found the net again in Serie A for the first time since May 2022 (v Milan in that case).

Alessandro Zanoli scored his first Serie A goal on his 24th appearance in the competition.

Hellas Verona have conceded nine goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half, only Salernitana (13) has more in Serie A this season.

Only Napoli, Juventus and Roma (all three of them 13) have hit more posts than Verona in this Serie A season (12).

Sampdoria now fields the starting XI with the lowest average age in this Serie A (26 years and 173 days).