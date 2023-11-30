Home » serious hygiene deficiencies, a bakery in the Taranto area suspended
Health

serious hygiene deficiencies, a bakery in the Taranto area suspended

serious hygiene deficiencies, a bakery in the Taranto area suspended

As part of services aimed at sanitary supervision for the protection of public health, i Carabinieri of the NAS of Taranto they inspected, with the collaboration of the SIAN of the local ASL, a bakery in the Taranto area.

In the areas of the activity, the operators detected blackened ceilings and walls, the presence of cobwebs and mould, worn equipment, encrustations and residues from previous work, all shortcomings which led the SIAN Director of the Prevention Department of the ASL of Taranto to close the bakery immediately.

At a pizzeria in the province of Taranto the NAS Carabinieri they administratively seized 20 kilos of raw materials for pizza and expired confectionery products while, in a restaurant, 40 kilos of food were seized because the self-control and conservation procedures were not respected.

