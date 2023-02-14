Serological screening for genital herpes infection.
Genital herpes is a common sexually transmitted infection caused by 2 related viruses, herpes simplex type 1 (HSV-1) and herpes simplex type 2 (HSV-2). The infection is lifelong; there is currently no cure for HSV infection. Antiviral drugs can provide clinical benefits for symptomatic people.
The guideline analyzes the benefits and harms of routine serological screening for HSV-2 infection in asymptomatic adolescents, adults and pregnant women.
The USPSTF advises against routine seroscreening for genital HSV infection in asymptomatic adolescents and adults, including pregnant women.
Serologic Screening for Genital Herpes Infection
US Preventive Services Task Force Reaffirmation Recommendation Statement
US Preventive Services Task Force
JAMA 2023;329(6):502-507. two:10.1001/jama.2023.0057
