Genital herpes is a common sexually transmitted infection caused by 2 related viruses, herpes simplex type 1 (HSV-1) and herpes simplex type 2 (HSV-2). The infection is lifelong; there is currently no cure for HSV infection. Antiviral drugs can provide clinical benefits for symptomatic people.

The guideline analyzes the benefits and harms of routine serological screening for HSV-2 infection in asymptomatic adolescents, adults and pregnant women.

The USPSTF advises against routine seroscreening for genital HSV infection in asymptomatic adolescents and adults, including pregnant women.

