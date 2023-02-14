Home Health Serological screening for genital herpes infection. « Medicine in the Library
Health

Serological screening for genital herpes infection. « Medicine in the Library

by admin
Serological screening for genital herpes infection. « Medicine in the Library

Serological screening for genital herpes infection.

Posted by giorgiobertin on February 14, 2023

Genital herpes is a common sexually transmitted infection caused by 2 related viruses, herpes simplex type 1 (HSV-1) and herpes simplex type 2 (HSV-2). The infection is lifelong; there is currently no cure for HSV infection. Antiviral drugs can provide clinical benefits for symptomatic people.

The guideline analyzes the benefits and harms of routine serological screening for HSV-2 infection in asymptomatic adolescents, adults and pregnant women.

The USPSTF advises against routine seroscreening for genital HSV infection in asymptomatic adolescents and adults, including pregnant women.

Download and read the document in full text:
Serologic Screening for Genital Herpes Infection
US Preventive Services Task Force Reaffirmation Recommendation Statement
US Preventive Services Task Force
JAMA 2023;329(6):502-507. two:10.1001/jama.2023.0057

This entry was posted on febbraio 14, 2023 a 7:00 PM and is filed under News-search. Tagged with: guidelines, infectious diseases, urology. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.

See also  Why are some people immune to Covid?

You may also like

Covid, according to a study, higher diabetes risk...

At the Family Room in Florence, art therapy...

Almonds recalled due to the presence of aflatoxins:...

how to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease

Covid, the risk of diabetes rises especially among...

What is the most dangerous food you can...

Milan-Tottenham, diretta 1-0: goal at Diaz- breaking latest...

Bronchiolitis and drugs, what to use according to...

How much Grana Padano can I eat a...

AUSL Modena – Epilepsy Day, lights on against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy