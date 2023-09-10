SESCAM and Medical Colleges Renew PAIME Agreement to Support Sick Medical Professionals

SESCAM and the Medical Colleges Extend Collaboration through PAIME Agreement

Toledo, September 10, 2023 – The Health Service of Castilla-La Mancha (SESCAM) and the Autonomous Council of Medical Colleges have recently renewed their collaboration agreement for the development of the Comprehensive Care Program for Sick Medical Professionals (PAIME) for the years 2024 and 2025.

The managing director of SESCAM, Alberto Jara, and the president of the Autonomous Council of Medical Colleges, Javier Balaguer, signed the agreement this week. The Government of Castilla-La Mancha has allocated 140,000 euros over the next two years to support this initiative.

The partnership between SESCAM and the Medical Colleges began in 2004, when a collaboration agreement was signed with the five Official Medical Associations of the region. Over the course of nearly two decades, the program has proven highly beneficial for both doctors and the regional health service, providing essential care to medical professionals who may be affected by psychopathological problems.

The PAIME was established in Spain as an alternative method to offer comprehensive care to doctors dealing with psychopathological diseases, addictions, and other related issues. The program ensures that these professionals receive specialized and specific healthcare, along with social care to facilitate their reintegration into the workforce. Moreover, it seeks to enhance the medical practice conditions for the benefit of citizens’ health.

Additionally, the program incorporates training and advisory aspects to promote preventative actions related to public health, aiming to prevent or limit risk behaviors among medical professionals affected by these diseases.

The Autonomous Council of Medical Colleges will oversee the management of the program, while SESCAM will contribute 80 percent of the expenses, up to 70,000 euros per year, towards its financing.

To facilitate the implementation and functioning of the PAIME, the Medical Colleges will establish a Commission for Assistance to the Sick Doctor. This commission will be responsible for receiving and evaluating each case, while an Ambulatory Monitoring Unit will oversee comprehensive treatment.

A dedicated helpline will also be set up to receive calls regarding potential cases of sick doctors. This helpline will provide information about the PAIME and refer callers to the appropriate person responsible for the program when necessary.

According to epidemiological studies conducted in Spain and neighboring countries, it is estimated that between 10 and 13 percent of doctors experience behavioral disorders during their professional lives, which can temporarily hinder their ability to practice medicine effectively. These doctors require specialized and confidential medical care, including pharmacological, psychotherapeutic, and rehabilitative treatments, to ensure their health issues are addressed, and to facilitate their return to work in a manner that does not compromise public health.

The signing of the agreement was attended by the general director of Human Resources and Transformation of SESCAM, Iñigo Cortázar, as well as the presidents of the Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, and Toledo Medical Colleges, Blas González Montero, Concepción Villafañez, Carlos Molina, and Natividad Laín, respectively.

The continuation and enhancement of the collaboration between SESCAM and the Medical Colleges through the PAIME agreement reaffirms the commitment to support the well-being and professional development of medical professionals in Castilla-La Mancha.